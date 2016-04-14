BRIEF-Estee Lauder says Ivan Fernandez, president, Europe, EMEA to retire

April 14 (Reuters) -

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says Ivan Fernandez, president, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), has announced plans to retire from his position

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says succeeding Ivan Fernandez is Peter Jueptner, who has been appointed president, Europe, Middle East and Africa

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says Stephane de la Faverie has been appointed global brand president, Estée Lauder, effective July 1, 2016

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says Nancy Mahon has been appointed senior vice president, global corporate citizenship and sustainability

* Estee Lauder Companies Inc says Maria Cristina González Noguera has been appointed senior vice president, global public affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)