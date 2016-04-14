BRIEF-Merrimack Pharma enters privately-negotiated conversion agreements with certain holders of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2020

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Entered into privately-negotiated conversion agreements with certain holders of 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2020
* Says holders agreed to convert an aggregate principal amount of $64.2 million of notes held by them
* To initially settle each $1,000 principal amount of notes surrendered for conversion by delivering 136 shares of common stock
* Says initial closing is expected to occur on or about april 18, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.