BRIEF-Merrimack Pharma enters privately-negotiated conversion agreements with certain holders of 4.50 pct convertible senior notes due 2020

April 14 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Entered into privately-negotiated conversion agreements with certain holders of 4.50% convertible senior notes due 2020

* Says holders agreed to convert an aggregate principal amount of $64.2 million of notes held by them

* To initially settle each $1,000 principal amount of notes surrendered for conversion by delivering 136 shares of common stock

* Says initial closing is expected to occur on or about april 18, 2016