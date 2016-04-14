BRIEF-Live Ventures says filed petition against Td Ameritrade, Etrade Securities and Charles Schwab

BRIEF-TSMC orders machinery equipment from TASA Construction Corp
* Says orders machinery equipment worth T$353 million ($11.21 million)
April 14 Live Ventures Inc
* On april 13 filed a petition against td ameritrade clearing, inc., e*trade securities llc and charles schwab & co. - sec filing
* Petition relates to suspected trading in common stock in violation of applicable rules
* Shareholder intelligence services identified a pattern of imbalances om trading of stock as of various dates in oct. 2015, nov. 2015
* Have petitioned for broker-dealers to supply various documents and materials relating to period from august 1, 2015 to nov 30,
LONDON, Jan 17 Britain's financial services sector will accelerate plans to move some business overseas after Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the country will quit the European Union's single market.
PRAGUE, Jan 18 TCS Capital Management, a minority shareholder in broadcaster Central European Media Enterprises (CME) , has urged the company to hire an investment bank to run a sale process.