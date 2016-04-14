BRIEF-Arbutus Biopharma presents data on hep B drug at medical conf

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Arbutus Biopharma Corp
* Presents data on hbv capsid assembly inhibitor ab-423 at easl 2016
* Synergistic antiviral activity when combining ab-423 with entecavir
* Ind filing (or equivalent) expected in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: