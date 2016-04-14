版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四

BRIEF-Arbutus Biopharma presents data on hep B drug at medical conf

April 14 Arbutus Biopharma Corp

* Presents data on hbv capsid assembly inhibitor ab-423 at easl 2016

* Synergistic antiviral activity when combining ab-423 with entecavir

* Ind filing (or equivalent) expected in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

