BRIEF-Dolby says will collaborate with Samsung to adopt Dolby AC-4 in select TV models scheduled to begin shipping in 2017

April 14 Dolby

* To adopt Dolby AC-4 in select television models scheduled to begin shipping in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

