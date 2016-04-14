BRIEF-Ford Motor says sold 401,200 vehicles in its total 50 European markets in Q1

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Ford Motor Co
* Ford motor co says sold 401,200 vehicles in its total 50 european markets in q1
* Ford motor co says vehicle sales in its total 50 european markets up 8.4 percent
* Ford motor co says market share up 0.3 ppts to 8.0 percent in its total 50 european markets in q1
* Expects its suv sales to grow by about 30 percent in 2016 compared with 2015
* Expects to break 200,000 sales barrier for suvs for first time in europe in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: