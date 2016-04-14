BRIEF-Ford Motor says sold 401,200 vehicles in its total 50 European markets in Q1

April 14 Ford Motor Co

* Ford motor co says sold 401,200 vehicles in its total 50 european markets in q1

* Ford motor co says vehicle sales in its total 50 european markets up 8.4 percent

* Ford motor co says market share up 0.3 ppts to 8.0 percent in its total 50 european markets in q1

* Expects its suv sales to grow by about 30 percent in 2016 compared with 2015

* Expects to break 200,000 sales barrier for suvs for first time in europe in 2016