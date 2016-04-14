版本:
BRIEF-Pinnacle Foods says CEO Robert Gamgort's 2015 total compensation was $6.5 mln vs $6 mln in 2014

April 14 Pinnacle Foods Inc

* Ceo robert j. Gamgort's 2015 total compensation was $6.5 million versus $6 million in 2014 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

