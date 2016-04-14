BRIEF-Teamsters to protest outside Sacramento Chipotle

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 International Brotherhood Of Teamsters:
* To protest outside Sacramento Chipotle to protest Chipotle's purchase of produce from Taylor Farms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: