BRIEF-Teamsters to protest outside Sacramento Chipotle

April 14 International Brotherhood Of Teamsters:

* To protest outside Sacramento Chipotle to protest Chipotle's purchase of produce from Taylor Farms Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

