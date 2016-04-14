版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 14日 星期四 22:47 BJT

BRIEF-Mylan NV former CFO John D. Sheehan enters into retirement and consulting agreement

April 14 Mylan Nv

* Says former CFO John D. Sheehan and Mylan Inc. entered into a retirement and consulting agreement - SEC Filing

* Says Sheehan will provide consulting services to co for 1 year following his retirement date Source - 1.usa.gov/1Q9FseI Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐