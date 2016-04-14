版本:
BRIEF-Synaptics to be pushing for a deal with Chinese suitor - Bloomberg

April 14 Bloomberg

 Synaptics said to be pushing for a deal with Chinese suitor by end of April - Bloomberg, citing sources

 Synaptics is in discussions with a state-backed Chinese investment group on deal that values it at around $110 per share - Bloomberg

Source - (bloom.bg/1MvXZHD)

