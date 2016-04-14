BRIEF-Synaptics to be pushing for a deal with Chinese suitor - Bloomberg

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Bloomberg
Synaptics said to be pushing for a deal with Chinese suitor by end of April - Bloomberg, citing sources
Synaptics is in discussions with a state-backed Chinese investment group on deal that values it at around $110 per share - Bloomberg
Source - (bloom.bg/1MvXZHD)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: