BRIEF-Lawson Products gets consent for up to $15 mln asset purchases - SEC filing

April 14 Lawson Products Inc:

* On April 11, 2016, entered into a fourth amendment to loan and security agreement - SEC filing

* Amendment provides company with consent of Privatebank for future asset acquisitions in U.S. for up to $5.0 million per acquisition

* Amendment provides company with consent of Privatebank for future asset acquisitions of up to $15.0 million in aggregate