BRIEF-Lawson Products gets consent for up to $15 mln asset purchases - SEC filing

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Lawson Products Inc:
* On April 11, 2016, entered into a fourth amendment to loan and security agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment provides company with consent of Privatebank for future asset acquisitions in U.S. for up to $5.0 million per acquisition
* Amendment provides company with consent of Privatebank for future asset acquisitions of up to $15.0 million in aggregate Source text - 1.usa.gov/1XxDJ8M Further company coverage:
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
