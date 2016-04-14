版本:
2016年 4月 14日 星期四 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Echo Therapeutics files for resale of up to 2.7 mln shares

April 14 Echo Therapeutics Inc

* Files for resale of up to 2.7 million shares of co's common stock by the selling stockholders - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1V3RUF0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

