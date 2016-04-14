版本:
2016年 4月 14日

BRIEF-Denbury Resources CEO Phil Rykhoek's 2015 total compensation $5.6 million

April 14 Denbury Resources Inc

* CEO Phil Rykhoek's 2015 total compensation was $5.6 million versus $6.4 million in 2014 - SEC Filing

* Says CFO Mark C. Allen FY 2015 total compensation $2.7 million versus $3.1 million in FY 2014 - SEC Filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1T6Hdhl Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

