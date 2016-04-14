版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 00:49 BJT

BRIEF-Legrand acquires Pinnacle Architectural Lighting in the United States

April 14 Legrand SA :

* Acquires Pinnacle Architectural Lighting in the United States Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)

