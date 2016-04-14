版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Eurazeo's Legendre Holding 27 to sell 17.1 mln ELIS shares - Bookrunner

April 14 (Reuters) -

* Eurazeo Sa announces that it intends to sell, via its subsidiary Legendre Holding 27, a total of 17.1 mln ELIS shares - Bookrunner

Further company coverage: )

