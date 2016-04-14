版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 01:25 BJT

BRIEF-Finish line declared quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share

April 14 Finish Line Inc

* Says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of outstanding common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

