2016年 4月 15日

BRIEF-Halliburton, Baker Hughes in talks to sell assets to Carlyle - WSJ

April 14 (Reuters) -

* Halliburton, Baker Hughes in talks to sell assets to Carlyle Group- WSJ,citing sources

* Talks between Carlyle and companies are far along, though not yet exclusive,businesses could be valued at more than $7 Bln-WSJ

Source (on.wsj.com/1qVBGl2)

Further company coverage: [BHI.N,CG.O,HAL.N] (Bengaluru Newsroom)

