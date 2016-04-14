版本:
BRIEF-Haemonetics Corp says CFO Christopher Lindop has announced retirement

April 14 Haemonetics Corp

* Christopher Lindop , chief financial officer and executive vice president, business development has announced his retirement

* Says company announced it will immediately begin a search for Mr. Lindop's successor Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

