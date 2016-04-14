BRIEF-Caseys General Stores same-store fuel gallons sold rise 5.4 pct in March

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Caseys General Stores Inc :
* Same-Store fuel gallons sold increased 5.4 pct in March 2016 compared to March 2015
* Average retail price of fuel sold during March 2016 was $1.88 per gallon
* Same-Store sales for prepared food, fountain up 7.5 pct, grocery, other merchandise up 6.0 pct in March 2016 compared to March 2015
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
