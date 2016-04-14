BRIEF-Caseys General Stores same-store fuel gallons sold rise 5.4 pct in March

April 14 Caseys General Stores Inc :

* Same-Store fuel gallons sold increased 5.4 pct in March 2016 compared to March 2015

* Average retail price of fuel sold during March 2016 was $1.88 per gallon

* Same-Store sales for prepared food, fountain up 7.5 pct, grocery, other merchandise up 6.0 pct in March 2016 compared to March 2015