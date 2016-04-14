版本:
2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Deutsche Bank to sell Maher Terminals at Port Elizabeth

April 14 Deutsche Bank AG :

* Terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Deal not expected to have a material impact on Deutsche Bank's financials

* Deutsche Bank agrees to sale of Maher terminals at Port Elizabeth Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

