2016年 4月 15日

BRIEF-Ally Financial announces redemption of all remaining series A preferred stock

April 14 Ally Financial Inc

* Ally financial announces redemption of all remaining series a preferred stock

* Calling for redemption remaining 27.9 million shares of its fixed rate/floating rate perpetual preferred stock, series a Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

