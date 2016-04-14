版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 04:36 BJT

BRIEF-Endurance Specialty Holdings expects Q1 net investment income to be about $11 mln

April 14 Endurance Specialty Holdings :

* Expects Q1 investment portfolio total return to be about 98 basis points, its net investment income to be about $11 million

* Qtlry net investment income was impacted by about $28 million of mark to market losses in its other investment portfolio from ongoing financial market volatility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐