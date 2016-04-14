BRIEF-Endurance Specialty Holdings expects Q1 net investment income to be about $11 mln

April 14 Endurance Specialty Holdings :

* Expects Q1 investment portfolio total return to be about 98 basis points, its net investment income to be about $11 million

* Qtlry net investment income was impacted by about $28 million of mark to market losses in its other investment portfolio from ongoing financial market volatility