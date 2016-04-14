版本:
2016年 4月 15日 星期五 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Caredx Inc entered securities purchase agreement on April 12

April 14 Caredx Inc :

* On April 12, 2016, entered securities purchase agreement in connection with sale and issuance of approximately $14.1 million worth of units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

