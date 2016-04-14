BRIEF-Peoples Financial says its CFO is no longer serving as its principal financial officer and principal accounting officer

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Peoples Financial Services Corp
* Effective april 8, Scott Seasock, CFO is no longer serving as co's principal financial officer and principal accounting officer
* Seasock is expected to remain employed with company through may 8, 2016
* Company is conducting a search for a new chief financial officer
* Appointed john r anderson iii, to serve in interim capacity as principal financial officer,principal accounting officer Source text: (1.usa.gov/1NqX71R) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
