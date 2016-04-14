版本:
BRIEF-Peoples Financial says its CFO is no longer serving as its principal financial officer and principal accounting officer

April 14 Peoples Financial Services Corp

* Effective april 8, Scott Seasock, CFO is no longer serving as co's principal financial officer and principal accounting officer

* Seasock is expected to remain employed with company through may 8, 2016

* Company is conducting a search for a new chief financial officer

* Appointed john r anderson iii, to serve in interim capacity as principal financial officer,principal accounting officer Source text: (1.usa.gov/1NqX71R) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

