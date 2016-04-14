版本:
BRIEF-Caesars Entertainment Chairman Gary Loveman 2015 total compensation of $7.6 mln vs $32.7 mln in 2014

April 14 Caesars Entertainment Corp :

* Chairman Gary Loveman 2015 total compensation of $7.6 million versus $32.7 million in 2014

* CEO mark frissora's total compensation for 2015 is $12.8 million - sec filing Source text: 1.usa.gov/1qW5fCX Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

