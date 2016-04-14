BRIEF-GoPro launches program supporting 3rd party Gopro-compatible solutions

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
April 14 Gopro Inc :
* GoPro launches developer program supporting 3rd party Gopro-compatible solutions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
* TomTom acquires Autonomos, a Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its fourth-quarter pretax profit from a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice, its chief executive said in a message to staff.