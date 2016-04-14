版本:
BRIEF-Magellan SA announces GoPro integration

April 14 Magellan SA :

* Magellan announces GoPro integration with TRX7 Off-Road Navigator Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

