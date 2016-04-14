BRIEF-Yahoo says board amended co's change in control employee severance plans

German stocks - Factors to watch on January 18
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
April 14 Yahoo! Inc :
* On April 10, 2016 board amended company's change in control employee severance plans
* Amendments to change in control severance plans modify definition of 'change in control'
* On April 13, 2016, compensation committee approved amendments to severance agreements of some executives including executive officers
* Amendments are not applicable to employees in certain jurisdictions outside united states where country-specific sub-plans were adopted
* Amendments clarify that sale of all or substantially all of co's operating business would constitute a change in control for purposes of plans
* Effective April 10, 2016, committee approved conforming amendments to "change in control" in equity award agreements of certain executives Source text : 1.usa.gov/1T7LAsG Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday:
* TomTom acquires Autonomos, a Berlin-based autonomous driving start-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)
FRANKFURT, Jan 18 Deutsche Bank expects a negative impact of $1.2 billion on its fourth-quarter pretax profit from a civil monetary penalty of $3.1 billion agreed with the U.S. Department of Justice, its chief executive said in a message to staff.