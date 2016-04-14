版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 06:35 BJT

BRIEF-Apple builds team to explore changes to App Store- Bloomberg

April 14 (Reuters) -

* Apple builds team to explore changes to App Store including new strategy to charge developers to have their apps more prominently displayed- Bloomberg Source text: (bloom.bg/22xUpyu) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

