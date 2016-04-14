版本:
BRIEF-Moody's downgrades EXXI's PDR to D-PD on bankruptcy filing

April 14 Moody's:

* Moody's downgrades EXXI's PDR to D-PD on bankruptcy filing

* EXXI's senior unsecured notes and its wholly-owned subsidiary, EPL Oil & Gas Inc's senior unsecured notes were affirmed at Ca Source text: (bit.ly/22xZB5f) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

