公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 08:20 BJT

BRIEF-Kathy Chen joins Twitter as MD for China - Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweet

April 14 (Reuters) -

* Kathy Chen joins Twitter as MD for China- Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey tweet Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

