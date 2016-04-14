版本:
BRIEF-Anixter International says in Q1 2016, reorganized reportable segments to include a corporate segment

April 14 Anixter International Inc

* Says in the first quarter of 2016, reorganized reportable segments to include a corporate segment - SEC Filing

* Says as a result of reorganization, corporate costs will no longer be allocated to the segments Source - 1.usa.gov/1MwaFhy Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

