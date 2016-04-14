BRIEF-BP says shareholders are seeking changes to co's remuneration policy

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 BP Plc :
* Result of AGM
* We were disappointed that advisory vote for this year's remuneration report was not carried
* We have already spoken to a number of shareholders and have a continuing dialogue
* Shareholders are seeking changes to our remuneration policy for future
* We will continue that engagement and will bring a revised policy to our next AGM in 2017.
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
