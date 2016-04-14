版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Instagram Introduces Video Channels in Explore - Blog

April 14 Instagram:

* Instagram says rolling out a new look for the Explore page, featuring video channels - Blog

* Instagram says to start, updates to Explore will only be available in the United States Source text bit.ly/1V4k4Q6 Further company coverage:

