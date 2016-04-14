BRIEF-Energen enters into fourth amendment to its credit agreement

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Energen Corp :
* Co entered into a fourth amendment to its credit agreement among Energen, as borrower, Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
* Amendment changes credit agreement to decrease borrowing from $1.4 billion to $1.05 billion, correspondingly aggregate commitment from $1.4 billion to $1.05 billion
* Amendment changes provision relating to certain senior notes that may be issued by Energen without a reduction in borrowing base Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: