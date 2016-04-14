版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 04:20 BJT

BRIEF-Leica Biosystems and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals to collaborate

April 14 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Leica biosystems and merrimack pharmaceuticals to collaborate on development of a heregulin companion diagnostic for seribantumab Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

