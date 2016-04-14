版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 04:25 BJT

BRIEF-Agios, Celgene Corp to defer selection process for allocating rights to certain discovery programs

April 14 Agios Pharmaceuticals :

* Co and Celgene Corp agreed to defer from April 14, 2016 to June 1, 2016 selection process for allocating rights to certain discovery programs

* Co and Celgene are in talks as to an alternative approach for determining their respective rights to such discovery programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

