BRIEF-Agios, Celgene Corp to defer selection process for allocating rights to certain discovery programs

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Agios Pharmaceuticals :
* Co and Celgene Corp agreed to defer from April 14, 2016 to June 1, 2016 selection process for allocating rights to certain discovery programs
* Co and Celgene are in talks as to an alternative approach for determining their respective rights to such discovery programs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
