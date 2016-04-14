版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Schmitt Industries appoints David M. Hudson CEO

April 14 Schmitt Industries Inc :

* Board approved appointment of David M. Hudson as its president and chief executive officer - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

