版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Apple Hospitality says merger termination fee $25 mln under agreement

April 14 Apple Hospitality Reit :

* Merger agreement provides one party may be required to pay to the other a termination fee of $25 million

* If deal terminated in connection with Apple Ten entering superior proposal, termination fee by Apple Ten would be $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐