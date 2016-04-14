版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 05:01 BJT

BRIEF-Fitbit enters into sublease agreement with Charles Schwab & Co

April 14 Fitbit Inc :

* Says entered into a sublease agreement with Charles Schwab & Co Inc for additional office space in San Francisco

* Says base rent payments due under the sublease for premises are expected to be about $159.4 million in aggregate over the initial term Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐