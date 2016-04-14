版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Caredx Inc announces $22 million private placement

April 14 Caredx Inc

* Caredx announces $22 million private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

