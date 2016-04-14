CORRECTED-BRIEF-Illumina committed to invest $100 million in new venture capital firm

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
(Corrects spelling to "committed" from "ommitted" in headline and first bullet)
April 14 Illumina Inc
* Committed to invest $100 million in a new venture capital firm
* Says will commit $100 million over 10 years
* Will be majority limited partner in first fund with a commitment of $100 million, which will be callable by fund over 10 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: