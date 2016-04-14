BRIEF-Columbia Pipeline Group announces launch of exchange offer

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Columbia Pipeline Group Inc :
* Columbia Pipeline Group Inc announces launch of exchange offer
* Announced commencement of offer to exchange up to $2.75 billion of company's outstanding unregistered senior unsecured notes
* Exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m, New York city time, on May 12, 2016
* Offer to exchange up to $2.75 billion amount of unsecured notes, consisting of unregistered 2.45 pct unsecured notes due 2018
* To exchange up to $2.75 billion amount of unsecured notes, consisting of unregistered 3.30 pct notes due 2020, 4.50 pct notes due 2025
* To exchange up to $2.75 billion amount of unsecured notes, consisting of unregistered 5.80 pct senior unsecured notes due 2045 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
