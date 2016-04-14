BRIEF-Columbia Pipeline Group announces launch of exchange offer

April 14 Columbia Pipeline Group Inc :

* Columbia Pipeline Group Inc announces launch of exchange offer

* Announced commencement of offer to exchange up to $2.75 billion of company's outstanding unregistered senior unsecured notes

* Exchange offer will expire at 5:00 p.m, New York city time, on May 12, 2016

* Offer to exchange up to $2.75 billion amount of unsecured notes, consisting of unregistered 2.45 pct unsecured notes due 2018

* To exchange up to $2.75 billion amount of unsecured notes, consisting of unregistered 3.30 pct notes due 2020, 4.50 pct notes due 2025

* To exchange up to $2.75 billion amount of unsecured notes, consisting of unregistered 5.80 pct senior unsecured notes due 2045