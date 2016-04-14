BRIEF-Coty entered into incremental assumption agreement on April 8

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Coty Inc :
* On April 8, 2016 co entered into incremental assumption agreement and amendment no. 1 to credit agreement
* Incremental agreement provides for additional EUR140 million in term A loan commitments and an additional EUR325 million in term B loan commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: