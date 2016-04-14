版本:
BRIEF-Coty entered into incremental assumption agreement on April 8

April 14 Coty Inc :

* On April 8, 2016 co entered into incremental assumption agreement and amendment no. 1 to credit agreement

* Incremental agreement provides for additional EUR140 million in term A loan commitments and an additional EUR325 million in term B loan commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

