公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Gray Television makes $3 mln equity investment in Syncbak

April 14 Gray Television Inc :

* It has made a $3 million strategic equity investment in Syncbak Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

