BRIEF-Koppers Holdings unit entered into a third amendment to credit agreement

April 14 Koppers Holdings Inc

* Unit entered into a third amendment to credit agreement and consent to company's credit agreement, dated as of august 15, 2014

* Credit agreement was amended to reduce maximum revolving credit principal commitment from $500 million to $300 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

