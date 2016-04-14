BRIEF-Koppers Holdings unit entered into a third amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Koppers Holdings Inc
* Unit entered into a third amendment to credit agreement and consent to company's credit agreement, dated as of august 15, 2014
* Credit agreement was amended to reduce maximum revolving credit principal commitment from $500 million to $300 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
