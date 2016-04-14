BRIEF-Paypal Holdings says CEO's 2015 total compensation is $14.4 mln

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Paypal Holdings Inc
* Ceo daniel h. Schulman 2015 total compensation of $14.4 million versus $38.7 million in 2014 - sec filing
* Cfo john d. Rainey's fy 2015 total compensation was $10.7 million
* Senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary a. Louise pentland' s total compensation for fy 2015 was $11.5 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/1Voge4c) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Wednesday: