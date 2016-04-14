版本:
BRIEF-Paypal Holdings says CEO's 2015 total compensation is $14.4 mln

April 14 Paypal Holdings Inc

* Ceo daniel h. Schulman 2015 total compensation of $14.4 million versus $38.7 million in 2014 - sec filing

* Cfo john d. Rainey's fy 2015 total compensation was $10.7 million

* Senior vice president, chief legal officer and secretary a. Louise pentland' s total compensation for fy 2015 was $11.5 million Source text: (1.usa.gov/1Voge4c) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

