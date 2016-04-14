BRIEF-Ensco Q1 operating revenues expected to be between $812 mln and $817 mln

BRIEF-Amazon walked away from Souq.com takeover talks - Bloomberg
* Amazon and India's Flipkart walked away from talks to acquire Dubai-based Souq.com after disagreeing over price - Bloomberg, citing sources
April 14 Ensco Plc
* Q1 operating revenues are expected to be between $812 million and $817 million
* Expected capital expenditures for year ended december 31, 2016 has been revised to $400 million
* Q1 contract drilling expense is anticipated to be between $361 million and $366 million
* Estimate backlog was $5.2 billion as of march 31, 2016 as compared to $5.8 billion as of december 31, 2015
* Jackup backlog declined by $500 million primarily due to revenues realized during q1, day rate concessions executed on rigs contracted with saudi aramco Source text: (1.usa.gov/1Nbc6ls) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Mastercard and Vocalink have proposed remedies to CMA which could address its competition concerns by reducing cost to link of switching from Vocalink to alternative suppliers of infrastructure services
