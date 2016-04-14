版本:
2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Ensco Q1 operating revenues expected to be between $812 mln and $817 mln

April 14 Ensco Plc

* Q1 operating revenues are expected to be between $812 million and $817 million

* Expected capital expenditures for year ended december 31, 2016 has been revised to $400 million

* Q1 contract drilling expense is anticipated to be between $361 million and $366 million

* Estimate backlog was $5.2 billion as of march 31, 2016 as compared to $5.8 billion as of december 31, 2015

* Jackup backlog declined by $500 million primarily due to revenues realized during q1, day rate concessions executed on rigs contracted with saudi aramco Source text: (1.usa.gov/1Nbc6ls) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

