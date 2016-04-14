版本:
BRIEF-Clearlake Capital Partners reports 19 pct stake in Tangoe

April 14 Tangoe Inc

* Clearlake capital partners iv finance lp reports 19 percent stake in tangoe inc as of april 13, 2016 versus 16 percent as of march 21, 2016 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

