公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 4月 15日 星期五

BRIEF-Omnicom Group CEO John Wren 2015 total compensation of $23.6 mln vs $24 mln in 2014

April 14 Omnicom Group Inc :

* CEO John D. Wren 2015 total compensation of $23.6 million versus $24 million in 2014- sec filing

* CFO Philip Angelastro's FY 2015 total compensation was $6.3 million versus $5 million in FY 2014 Source text: 1.usa.gov/1qW5Ep0 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

